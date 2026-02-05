AP HC Concludes Hearing On Jogi’s Plea To Strike Off Two Cases Booked Against Him

Vijayawada: The AP High Court has concluded its hearings on petitions filed by the YSRC senior leader Jogi Ramesh to strike off two separate cases booked against him on charges of making derogatory remarks on CBI chargesheet with regard to adulteration of ghee of Tirumala temple and also against minister for education N. Lokesh by the police separately at Ibrahimpatnam and in Tirupati earlier.

A single judge bench headed by Justice Venkata Jyothirmai Pratapa held a hearing in the matter here on Wednesday and announced it would issue an interim order on the issue if possible on Thursday.

Petitioner’s senior counsel S. Sriram argued that his client made only political criticism and did not abuse any person and made no remarks to stir up caste and communal hatred.

Public prosecutor M. Lakshminarayana, representing the police, argued that there was no need to give any relief to the petitioner, as he had a criminal history and was enlarged on bail in a case of spurious liquor.