AP Handicrafts To Be Showcased in Singapore



Vijayawada: Andhra Pradesh’s rich handicraft tradition has earned another opportunity for global recognition with the Indian High Commission in Singapore choosing AP handloom and handicraft products for distribution as official gifts to those attending the Republic Day celebrations this year in the city-state. Andhra Pradesh’s rich handicraft tradition has earned another opportunity for global recognition with the Indian High Commission in Singapore choosing AP handloom and handicraft products for distribution as official gifts to those attending the Republic Day celebrations this year in the city-state.

Handlooms minister S. Savitha is delighted over the development, saying it reflects the growing international demand for Andhra Pradesh’s traditional art forms. She informed that the Indian High Commission in Singapore has placed an order for 400 specially curated gift boxes with Lepakshi, the state-run handicrafts emporium. Each box will feature a selection of iconic Andhra crafts, including Sita Devi leather puppetry, an elephant-shaped baggage tag, hand-painted elephant artefacts and intricately designed coasters showcasing indigenous art styles.

The minister disclosed that interest in AP handicrafts has surged significantly since the state’s cultural tableau won third place at last year’s Republic Day celebrations in New Delhi. Since then, sales of handicrafts from the state have increased across the country. Now, they have drawn the attention of Indian missions abroad as well.

Savitha said, “Buoyed by the growing global appeal, the NDA coalition government has decided to establish Lepakshi showrooms overseas to expand market access for artisans and ensure sustainable livelihoods. At present, 19 Lepakshi showrooms are operating at the state and national levels.”

She underlined that to further strengthen the handlooms sector, artisans will be trained in aligning their skills with changing consumer preferences. An exclusive online platform will also be developed for boosting sales of handicrafts made in AP.

“As part of encouraging sales, products are also being offered at discounts ranging from 10–30 per cent at Lepakshi outlets,” she pointed out.

The minister pointed out that the government has initiated modernisation of Lepakshi showrooms to attract younger consumers. In the first phase, outlets in Visakhapatnam, Anantapur and Kadapa will be upgraded at a cost of ₹15 lakh each. She said the Delhi showroom has already been renovated and the remaining 15 outlets will be upgraded in phases.