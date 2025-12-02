 Top
AP Hails ₹8,517 Crore AMRUT 2.0 Boost For Urban Works

Andhra Pradesh
2 Dec 2025 8:45 PM IST

Dinakar noted that AMRUT 1.0 (2014–19) saw rapid progress under the earlier Telugu Desam government, with 226 projects worth ₹3,333.76 crore significantly expanding basic urban services: Reports

Andhra Pradesh government — DC File

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh government has welcomed the Centre’s latest allocation of ₹8,517.69 crore under AMRUT 2.0 to strengthen drinking water supply systems and urban infrastructure across 104 towns. Lanka Dinakar, chairman of the Vikasit Bharat Swarnandhra Twenty Point Programme Implementation Committee, said the funds sourced from Central, state and finance commission shares, reflect the positive impact of the “double-engine government” led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu.

Dinakar noted that AMRUT 1.0 (2014–19) saw rapid progress under the earlier Telugu Desam government, with 226 projects worth ₹3,333.76 crore significantly expanding basic urban services.

He criticised the previous YSRC government for failing to release the State’s share between 2019 and 2024 and alleged that municipal funds were diverted through CMFS, stalling works and weakening the mission’s intended outcomes. “If households in riverbank cities like Vijayawada and Rajamahendravaram did not receive safe drinking water, one can imagine the condition in smaller towns,” he said.

The present government, he added, has prepared a clear roadmap to complete all pending AMRUT 2.0 works and upgrade them to meet future urban requirements.


DC Correspondent
