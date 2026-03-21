AP Guv, Naidu, Jagan Extend Eid-ul-Fitr Greetings

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Governor S Abdul Nazeer, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, and opposition leader YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Saturday conveyed Eid-ul-Fitr greetings to the people of the state. The Governor said Ramzan is a period of devotion, fasting, charity-giving and self-accountability.

It is also a month of forgiving, where every Muslim gets closer to God Almighty, he said, adding that the teachings of the holy Quran on the importance of faith, justice, compassion, and ethical behaviour have shaped society over the ages.

"On the solemn occasion of culmination of the Holy month of Ramzan as Eid-ul-Fitr, I convey my warm greetings and good wishes to all Muslim brethren of Andhra Pradesh," said Nazeer in a press release from the Lok Bhavan.

On this Holy Eid-ul-Fitr day, let us redeem our pledge to respect the dignity of all beings, the sanctity of life and the solemnity of all faiths, the Governor added.

The chief minister noted that the holy month of Ramadan offers a wonderful opportunity to walk in the right path with fasting and prayers.

"My heartfelt congratulations to my Muslim brothers and sisters on the occasion of the sacred festival of Ramadan...I wish this Ramzan fills your lives with happiness, peace, health and prosperity," said Naidu in a post on X.

Similarly, YSRCP supremo YS Jagan Mohan Reddy noted that Ramzan, one of the most sacred festivals for Muslims, reflects the spirit of devotion through fasting, prayers, charity, renunciation of evil, and service to fellow human beings.

He stated that the festival stands as a symbol of harmony, goodwill, universal equality, compassion, and generosity. "Reddy extended warm Eid Mubarak greetings to Muslim brothers and sisters on the auspicious occasion of Ramzan," said a press release from YSRCP.

Moreover, the opposition leader said Ramzan is a powerful reminder of the values of righteousness, self-restraint, and humanity.