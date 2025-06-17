AP: Gummidi Sandhyarani Starts Drive on Sickle Cell Anaemia in Manyam District

Visakhapatnam: AP Tribal Welfare minister Gummidi Sandhyarani launched an awareness programme on sickle cell anaemia and protocols that help check it within the tribal communities in Saluru mandal of Parvathipuram Manyam district on Tuesday.

On the occasion, she launched a specially designed mobile van equipped with decorative lighting, LED screens for showing educational videos and a public address system. This vehicle will serve as a mobile education centre, teaching tribal communities about sickle cell anaemia management and treatment options and care protocols available for affected individuals.

The minister explained that sickle cell anaemia is an inherited genetic condition passed from parents to children, particularly among scheduled tribes, requiring careful monitoring of family health histories. While no complete cure exists, various treatments can effectively manage symptoms and reduce complications.

The mobile unit will be a distribution point for 180 types of different fortified food products, which make essential nutrition available to affected persons in remote tribal areas. The vehicle will visit every tribal village throughout the district as part of a comprehensive outreach programme.

Sandhyarani pointed out that sickle cell anaemia patients are eligible for government assistance of ₹10,000. The mobile unit, procured through corporate social responsibility (CSR) funding, will publicise this aspect while touring the various villages and hamlets in the district.

The minister highlighted that the government is committed to tribal welfare through implementation of various schemes. She underlined that while sickle cell anaemia cases have not been reported in the district, state government is being proactive in keeping the community informed about it so as to protect tribal people.