AP Govt.’s Battery-Based Energy Storage Projects Gaining Pace in Rayalaseema

Kurnool: AP government has speeded up rolling out of Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) projects across Rayalaseema to create energy storage capacity and ensure reliable power supply.

Officials say with the share of solar and wind energy growing in the power mix, storage systems have become essential to ensure an uninterrupted and quality power supply.

BESS projects are being taken up in Kurnool, Tirupati, and Anantapur districts, covering key substations. They will store surplus electricity generated during low-demand periods and release it during peak hours, thereby balancing supply and demand efficiently.

BESS, an initiative of both the central and state agencies, is being implemented in two phases. In the first phase, NHPC (National Hydroelectric Power Corporation) Limited will establish BESS projects with a combined capacity of 500 MW / 1,000 MWh in Kadapa, Kurnool and Chittoor districts. The identified substations include 400 kV Jammalamadugu in Kadapa, 400 kV Ghani in Kurnool, and 220 / 132 kV Kuppam in Chittoor district. These projects are scheduled for commissioning by January 16, 2027.

In the second phase, APTRANSCO will implement battery storage projects with a total capacity of 1,000 MW / 2,000 MWh in Anantapur district involving the substations at Talaricheruvu, Hindupur, and Pampanuruthanda. Officials expect these facilities to be ready by March 2027.

Authorities underline that battery storage systems will become game changers in the coming years, especially with the rapid expansion of renewable energy projects. A senior official from NEDCAP (Non-conventional Energy Development Corporation of Andhra Pradesh), Kurnool, said, “Battery energy storage systems will play a crucial role in managing the variability in renewable energy. By increasing storage capacity, the state can significantly reduce power shortages and improve supply reliability.”

Echoing similar views, a senior engineer from APSPDCL (Andhra Pradesh Southern Power Distribution Company Limited) said, “BESS projects will greatly enhance grid stability. They will help maintain voltage and frequency levels, especially when renewable energy generation fluctuates. In future, battery storage systems will become essential for ensuring a consistent and quality power supply to consumers.”