AP Govt will Strengthen Police: CM Naidu

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Tuesday said that the government will strengthen the police and take care of their families.Addressing the Police Commemoration Day at the Sixth Battalion in Mangalagiri, the chief minister said the government will provide security for the police and ensure respect for them.

According to the CM, Rs 33 crore was spent on healthcare for police in the past 16 months and Rs 23 crore was offered as insurance to 171 deceased policemen.

Likewise, the TDP supremo promised that the government woul take action for timely promotions and added that the process of recruiting 6,100 constables was completed.

"Will strengthen the police. This government will take the responsibility of increasing the respect of police, providing them with security and taking care of their families," he said.

Naidu said security and peace are key for a healthy, wealthy and happy Andhra Pradesh.

Calling on the police to be at the forefront of technology, he said cyber criminals should be prevented from committing crimes.

Since the nature of crime is changing, Naidu said police should be more updated to restrict them.

He called on them to extensively use tech features such as CCTV cameras, drones, phone signals, Google takeouts and others.

Further, Naidu called social media the biggest challenge. Several people are getting hurt by irresponsible social media posts, he added.

According to the CM, investments will not come if there is friction in society. Investors desire protection for their investments, he said.

With the belief that there would be no problem for its investment, Google has come forward to invest USD 15 billion in Vizag, he said.

Paying tributes to police martyrs, the CM said that 192 policemen laid their lives this year.

"I always have respect for police who sacrifice their lives for the protection of people. You are not doing a mere job but selfless service," Naidu said.



