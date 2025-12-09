AP Govt Urges Farmers Not to Burn Crop Residues, Stresses Soil-health Benefits

Amaravati: The Andhra Pradesh Agriculture Department has appealed to farmers to avoid burning crop residues and instead incorporate them into the soil.

Agriculture Director Manazir Jeelani Samoon said that Kharif paddy harvesting has been underway for the past two weeks, but in several areas farmers are setting fire to paddy straw and stubble after harvesting. Such burning damages soil health and causes severe environmental pollution.

"Farmers should strictly avoid burning crop residues and adopt residue incorporation to protect soil fertility," Samoon said in an official press release late on Monday.

He said that the Rythu Seva Kendra staff will engage with farmers and create awareness on the harmful effects of burning straw and stubble. Field-level agriculture personnel have been directed to counsel farmers and promote environmentally safe practices.

He highlighted that burning residues leads to the loss of essential soil nutrients, decline in soil organic carbon, destruction of beneficial microorganisms, reduced moisture-retention ability, increasing soil acidity, and public health hazards due to pollution.

According to Samoon, incorporating crop residues into the soil enriches fertility by supplementing essential nutrients, improves soil carbon levels, and enhances the yields of subsequent crops.

He urged agriculture and horticulture officials to intensify awareness campaigns in all districts and ensure that farmers adopt residue incorporation practices during the ongoing harvesting season.

Protecting soil health is essential for long-term agricultural sustainability, and advised farmers to follow scientific recommendations issued by agricultural experts, he added.