AP Govt Unveils Roadmap with Innovative Schemes to Boost Tourism

He said the state is working in close collaboration with the union government’s Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE) and Energy Efficiency Services Limited (EESL)—a joint venture of Central PSUs under the Ministry of Power—to implement Mission LiFE (Lifestyle for Environment), launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to tackle climate change through sustainable living practices.





The special chief secretary explained that a major highlight of the state’s achievements is attracting investments worth ₹12,000 crore in the tourism sector within a single year, against a target of ₹25,000 crore over the next four years.

He pointed out that the State Investment Promotion Board in the first phase has cleared around 15 tourism projects worth ₹3,887 crore in Amaravati, Polavaram, Visakhapatnam, Gandikota, Tirupati and Bhogapuram areas.



Ajay Jain mentioned that to strengthen infrastructure and meet global expectations, new agreements have been signed with hospitality leaders, including Oberoi, Mayfair, and IRCTC, to set up world-class hotels in Visakhapatnam and Tirupati. He said with Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu's vision steering the effort, Andhra Pradesh is on track to become a global tourism investment hub.



The special chief secretary underlined the CM’s directive that tourism must generate direct and indirect employment for over 25,000 persons across various regions in the state during the next four years.