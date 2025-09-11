AP Govt Transfers 11 IFS Officers

Amaravati: In a major reshuffle in the Forest Department, the Andhra Pradesh government on Thursday transferred as many as 11 Indian Forest Service (IFS) officers. Chief Secretary K.S. Vijayanand issued the transfer orders.

According to the order, Rajendra Prasad has been appointed as Managing Director of the Environment Development Corporation, while S.S. Sridhar will now serve as Managing Director of the Forest Development Corporation. S. Sri Sharvanan has been posted as Member Secretary of the Andhra Pradesh Pollution Control Board, an important position dealing with environmental regulations in the state.

S. Srikanthanathareddy has been transferred as Regional Manager of the Forest Development Corporation, and B. Vijay Kumar has been made Field Director of the prestigious Srisailam Project Tiger Circle, one of the key tiger reserves in the state. B.V.A. Krishna Murthy has been appointed as Conservator of Forests for the Kurnool Circle.

The government has also posted M. Babitha as State Silviculturist in the Biotechnology Research Centre, while G.G. Narendran has been made Deputy Conservator of Forests. V. Sai Baba has been appointed as Divisional Forest Officer of Tirupati, a crucial jurisdiction owing to the region’s ecological and religious significance.

Further, G. Vignesh Appavu will now serve as Deputy Director of the Atmakur Forest Division, and P. Vivek has been posted as Regional Manager of the Nellore Forest Development Corporation.