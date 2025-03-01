AP govt to ‘tech’ up policing in state

Anantapur:Home minister V. Anitha on Saturday observed that the government was keen on intensifying invisible policing by using advanced technology, mainly by setting up CC cameras across all parts of the state.

Referring to a recent case where police succeeded in convincing the court to hand down a 25-year imprisonment to a man for assaulting a women, the minister said the accused got punishment within 100 days.



"We are firm on availing advanced technology including surveillance through CC cameras as part of developing evidence in all crimes," she observed.



The minister was the chief guest at the passing out parade of 394 sub-inspectors at Police Training College in Anantapur. DGP Harish Kumar Guptha , in-charge principal K.V. Mohan Rao and others were present at the event.

Speaking on the occasion, Anitha observed that among 394 sub-inspectors who successfully completed their training, a majority of them were engineering post graduates, graduates and youths with professional courses. "Among them were 97 women sub inspectors with technical education. They need to be part of law and order wing," she told them while observing that cyber crimes are on rise with new methods to cheat innocent people.



Speaking to media, the home minister made it clear that government was unlike previous YSRC government regarding harassment of leaders of opposition parties. "But we are also firm on providing justice on pending cases and accused should definitely be published," she said while referring to arrest of former MLA Vamsi and film actor Posani Murali Krishna.



Anitha also made it clear that the government was firm on weeding out ganza permanently from AP and make the state drugs free. She also said 6,100 constable posts will soon be notified.