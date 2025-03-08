AP govt to promote work-from-home initiatives for women

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu has said the state government is transforming Andhra Pradesh into a hub for women entrepreneurs.

Delivering the keynote address at the international conference on New Gen-Techade for Sustainable Enterprises (MSMEs) – Prosperity for All" held here on Friday, Naidu announced plans to promote work-from-home initiatives for women in a big way to enable them balance work and domestic responsibilities.

Naidu urged women to embrace AI. “AI is the future. Imagine AI-based cooking at home, where you can programme your meals remotely while in the office, and your food is ready by the time you reach home,” he said.

The CM said, “Women are now outperforming men in earning, showcasing their immense potential. Without women in the workforce, progress is impossible.”

He highlighted India’s progressive attitudes and approaches on women’s employment, noting that the country has been more inclusive than many others. Citing the Periodic Labour Force Survey 2023-24, he said women’s workforce participation has risen significantly.

Reflecting on his personal experiences, Naidu shared, “I have seen my mother struggle with cooking, which inspired me to launch the Deepam scheme, providing free gas connections to households. Under Deepam 2.0, we are now offering three free gas cylinders to further ease the burden on women.”

Naidu spoke of targeted policies for marginalized communities, with a special focus on women, and revealed that 45 per cent of investments in MSMEs (Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises) will be directed toward women-led initiatives. “We are committed to empowering women through financial inclusion, bank linkages and strengthening Self-Help Groups (SHGs). We will sign agreements with leading banks to further support these efforts,” he stated.

The chief minister said any woman with a business idea would receive structured support through the Ratan Tata Innovation Hub initiative, ensuring that promising ideas are tested and nurtured for success.

He said real transformation comes from action. “I will not just talk, but will show results through action,” he said.

Naidu unveiled his ambitious plan to achieve a $2.4 trillion economy for the state through the Swarn Andhra vision. “We are aiming for a steady 15 per cent growth rate to make Andhra Pradesh a global leader in economic development,” he stated.

He urged citizens to use cell phones judiciously, adding in a light-hearted manner, “A wife can live without a husband, and a husband can live without a wife, but not without a cellphone.”



