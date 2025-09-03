AP Govt To Press For CBI Probe In Sugali Preethi case

Kurnool:The state government plans to once again seek a CBI probe into the death of Sugali Preethibai, a Class 10 student who lost her life under suspicious circumstances here in 2017.

The state cabinet is expected to take a decision on this matter on Thursday.

After the present government came to power, deputy chief minister Pawan Kalyan took up the Sugali Preethibai case, held discussions with CID officials and issued orders for a thorough investigation.

Notably, Pawan Kalyan had visited Sugali Preethi’s family in Kurnool while he was in the opposition. He expressed disappointment that Preethi’s mother overlooked the struggle he led during the YSRCP period. He reminded the family that it was due to his struggle that the case was pursued, her family received 5 acres of farmland in Dinnedevarapadu on the outskirts of Kurnool, a 5-cent house site in Kurnool, a cash compensation, and a government job for Preethi’s father.

Preethibai, a student of Kattamanchi Ramalinga Reddy residential school hostel on the outskirts of Kurnool, was found dead on August 19, 2017. The school management claimed she had died by hanging. Her parents, Raju Naik and Parvathi, however alleged that the school correspondent’s sons sexually assaulted and murdered her.

Following public pressure, the police arrested the correspondent and his sons, but they were later released on bail allegedly due to use of their influence.

Seeking justice, Preethibai’s parents filed a petition in the high court on September 11, 2020, requesting that the case be handed over to the CBI. Acting on this, the court asked the CBI to file a counter. The CBI stated that the case had no interstate implications and lacked legal grounds for its direct intervention.

The issue remained politically sensitive. Preethibai’s mother criticised Pawan Kalyan, saying he used her daughter’s death during election campaigns but abandoned the issue thereafter. She also sought answers from Nara Lokesh on why the names of those accused were not included in his Red Book. She announced that she would meet the governor soon to highlight the injustice faced by her family.

Earlier, the YSRC government had provided compensation to the family, including `8 lakh cash, a 5-cent house site, 5 acres of farmland and a government job for Preethibai’s father. Now, the alliance government has decided to press for a CBI probe.