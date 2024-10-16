AP govt to populate all major places with CCTVs: Anitha

Vijayawada: The state government is giving the highest priority to the safety of women and children, asserted state home minister Vangalapudi Anitha. In this regard, she pointed out that the culprits in the gang rape of two women in Sri Sathya Sai district had been apprehended and remanded within 48 hours.



Addressing a press conference on Tuesday along with AP DGP Ch. Dwaraka Tirumala Rao and IG (Law & Order) Sreekanth at the state secretariat in Amaravati on Tuesday and underlined that Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu has been regularly reviewing safety measures.

“Any attacks on women and children are promptly addressed by the CM. He directly communicates with SPs of districts concerned to ensure that immediate action is taken and suspects are arrested,” Anita revealed.

She said despite the police force being busy ensuring robust security arrangements for the Devi Navaratris in Vijayawada and Brahmotsavams in Tirumala, police managed to track down five suspects in the Satya Sai district gang rape over a distance of 200 km using modern technology. One of the suspects has a long criminal history, including involvement in multiple rape cases.

The minister said in another case of rape and murder of a woman in the Bapatla district, the accused had been captured within 42 hours. She disclosed that the state government has decided to expedite trials of these cases in a special court to ensure stringent punishment for the accused. A letter is being sent to the state's higher judiciary to facilitate this process.

Anitha said to strengthen peace and security across the state, the government is taking steps to install CCTV cameras at all major intersections, locations, temples, churches, mosques, public and private hostels, colleges, and schools. She requested people to cooperate with the police department by providing the feed of their CCTV cameras to enhance the chances of apprehending criminals.

The minister requested the public to call 112 or 100 for immediate police assistance. “Anonymity of complainants will be ensured and even security provided as needed,” she remarked.

She maintained that in areas without CCTV coverage, there will be surveillance by drones.