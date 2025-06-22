AP Govt to Mark 1 Year With ‘Suparipalana–Tholi Adugu’ Event

Vijayawada: The alliance government led by Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu is organising a Suparipalana-Tholi Adugu (first step towards good governance) event in the state capital on Monday.

Deputy Chief Minister K. Pawan Kalyan, ministers, legislators and others would participate.

An official release here on Sunday said that to mark its first one year in office, the three-party government would organise a special meeting in Amaravati at 4 pm on Monday. The event would be held behind the Secretariat.

Collectors, SPs, HODs, secretaries, MLAs, ministers and MPs from all 26 districts will be present. A grand dinner is arranged for them at the venue. Originally scheduled for June 12, the meeting was postponed due to the Ahmedabad plane crash.

Governmental functionaries would review the reforms they implemented, as also the welfare and developmental initiatives over the past year. They would also present a blueprint for action for the next four years.

Focussing on Swarna Andhra 2047 goals, the chief minister said, “Having completed a year in office, the alliance government steps into its second year, steering the state towards reconstruction after the financial and administrative chaos left by the previous regime.”

Alongside short-term development goals, the state has also drafted and begun implementing long-term strategies like the Swarna Andhra @2047 vision for a developed Andhra Pradesh.

Naidu said, “The government is making rapid progress on Polavaram as also in capital development, attracting industries and investments, and creating employment opportunities for the people.” He said discussions would also cover objectives for the current year.

Naidu referred to the NTR Bharosa pension increase, under which a distribution of Rs 2720 crore per month was given to 64 lakh people per month, involving a total distribution of Rs 34,000 crore a year. The government has fulfilled its first signature promise by giving the DSC notification with 16,347 posts. Another was the Deepam-2 scheme free distribution of three gas cylinders. Under this, one crore cylinders have been delivered so far, spending Rs 2684 crore.

Other achievements of the coalition government were the repeal of the land titling act, filling of potholes on roads by spending Rs 1200 crore so far and repairing 20,000km of roads.

The GO 217 that affected the employment of fishermen has been repealed, and Rs 259 crore provided to them under the Rs 20,000 financial assistance scheme under the Matsyakarula Sevalo scheme, he said.