AP Govt To Empower BCs through Adarana 3.0: Savitha

VIJAYAWADA: BC welfare minister S. Savitha announced that the Andhra Pradesh government is committed to empowering Backward Classes (BCs) economically by providing modern equipment under the Adarana 3.0 scheme.

The minister was speaking at the valedictory session of a three-day workshop held at the BC Welfare Bhavan in Gollapudi on the outskirts of Vijayawada, organised by the Andhra Pradesh State Backward Classes Co-operative Finance Corporation Limited. Chairmen and directors of various BC corporations and caste associations took part in the review meeting on the scheme’s implementation.

Savitha said the valuable suggestions offered by corporation chairmen and directors would be considered while implementing Adarana 3.0. She noted that the coalition government gives high priority to BC welfare, which is evident from the number of corporation appointments offered to community representatives.

She stated that steps are being taken to supply modern tools and equipment to artisans and professionals from BC communities to promote sustainable livelihoods and self-reliance.

Over the past two days, the minister held discussions with 17 corporation chairmen and directors to understand field-level challenges and gather feedback. She assured that all efforts would be made to uphold the dignity of corporation heads.

Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, she said, is determined to grant political, economic, and social empowerment to BCs, continuing the vision of former Chief Minister N. T. Rama Rao.

Savitha added that the government is providing free coaching for unemployed BC youth to help them prepare for competitive examinations. A detailed survey has also been conducted to identify the equipment needs of each trade, and a comprehensive report will soon be submitted to the Chief Minister.

Earlier, Savitha urged BC corporation chairmen and directors to take welfare schemes to the grassroots and highlight the coalition government’s initiatives within their respective communities.