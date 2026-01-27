AP Govt to Complete Pending Irrigation Projects, Develop World’s Largest Horticulture Cluster: CM

Amaravati: Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu on Tuesday directed officials to prepare action plans to complete pending irrigation projects and promote horticulture cultivation in line with global market demand.

Reviewing integrated development plans for Rayalaseema, Prakasam and Markapuram districts at the Secretariat, the Chief Minister said horticulture production should be scaled up with a target of 500 million metric tonnes. He instructed departments to focus on ten districts as hubs for horticulture development and to coordinate the use of funds from Purvodaya, Sasky and the State government.

The Chief Minister stressed the need to expedite completion of irrigation projects that were neglected by the previous government. He ordered that projects requiring lower funding and shorter timelines be taken up on priority and directed officials to complete the Veligonda project within this year. He also asked for plans to reconstruct the Annamayya project, which was damaged due to neglect.

He said special attention should be paid to bringing Krishna waters up to Kadapa through the Galeru–Nagari project and noted that more than 20 irrigation projects would be developed as part of this initiative. Officials informed him that these projects would provide irrigation to 8.87 lakh acres of new ayacut and stabilise irrigation for another 4.30 lakh acres.

The Chief Minister also instructed officials to take up projects in north coastal Andhra districts and said once the Polavaram Right Canal is completed, Godavari waters could be taken up to north Andhra, enabling the Polavaram–Vamsadhara river-linking project.

Minister Atchannaidu said the completion of these projects would significantly boost horticulture cultivation in Rayalaseema, Prakasam and Markapuram districts. He said 201 clusters across 303 mandals in 10 districts had been identified for horticulture development and plans were being prepared to expand horticulture area from 8.41 lakh hectares to 14.41 lakh hectares within three years.

The Chief Minister said Rayalaseema, Prakasam and Markapuram districts should be developed as the world’s largest horticulture cluster. He revealed that Dubai-based DP World had come forward to establish a horticulture cluster in Andhra Pradesh and asked officials to study international best practices and develop an ecosystem for the sector.

He also directed officials to focus on rural road networks, logistics, market connectivity and global linkages. He said private investment should be encouraged in horticulture along with government funding. He ordered preparation of plans for food processing units, port connectivity, warehouses and cold chain facilities.

Chief Secretary K. Vijayanand and senior officials from finance, irrigation, agriculture, horticulture, ports and roads and buildings departments attended the review meeting.