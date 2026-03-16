AP Govt to Clear Pending Dues of Imams and Mouzams; Committed to Minority Welfare: CM Chandrababu Naidu

Hyderabad: At an Iftar gathering in Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu assured the Muslim community that all pending financial dues and honorariums for Imams and Mouzams will be cleared soon. Joining the congregation in special prayers, he highlighted that the government is hosting official Iftar feasts across every Assembly constituency, underscoring its commitment to inclusivity.

Naidu spoke of the welfare measures rolled out since the alliance government came to power, stressing that minority upliftment has been a central focus. He announced plans to establish an ‘Autonagar’ dedicated to generating employment opportunities for minorities, a move aimed at economic empowerment.

Reaffirming his government’s respect for minority sentiments, Naidu pledged to safeguard Waqf Board properties from encroachment and ensure their resources are used solely for the welfare and development of Muslims. His words carried both reassurance and promise, signaling a renewed emphasis on community welfare and protection.