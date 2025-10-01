AP Govt To Clear Bills For Small Contractors

Vijayawada:The Andhra Pradesh’s finance department has announced a major relief measure for small contractors in view of the Dasara festival celebrations.

According to officials, all bills up to ₹5 lakh for works completed between 2014 and 2019 will be paid immediately. Additionally, the government has cleared dues totalling ₹5 crore relating to works undertaken from 2019. With this exercise, payments worth nearly ₹400 crore are set to reach small contractors across the state.

Since assuming office, the coalition government has been releasing pending bills in phases. Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu has directed the finance department officials to take up massive payments ahead of Dasara to benefit contractors during the festive season. The department has moved swiftly and the amounts are expected to be credited into contractors’ accounts within the next couple of days.