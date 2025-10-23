AP Govt Takes Steps to Bring Back 8 Fishermen Held by Bangladesh Navy

Vijayawada: Agriculture Minister K. Atchannaidu on Thursday said that the Andhra Pradesh government has initiated efforts to bring back eight fishermen who were detained by Bangladesh Navy officials after reportedly straying into Bangladesh waters.

The minister said that a formal letter has been sent to the Bangladesh government seeking the release of the fishermen. “Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu has taken note of the incident and directed officials to take immediate action. The government will act as a protective shield for the fishermen community and their families,” he assured.

A fishing boat, identified as IND-AP-V5-MM-735 and owned by V. Satyanarayana from Visakhapatnam, was also seized by the Bangladesh authorities.

According to reports, the fishermen had set out from the Vizag coast on October 13 for deep-sea fishing and inadvertently entered Bangladesh’s territorial waters. Efforts are underway to facilitate their safe return.