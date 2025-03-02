AP Govt Suspends Senior IPS officer P.V. Sunil Kumar

In a disciplinary action, the Andhra Pradesh government has suspended senior IPS officer P.V. Sunil Kumar, Director General of Police (DGP) awaiting posting, for allegedly undertaking multiple foreign visits without prior government permission. The suspension order, issued under Rule 3(1) of the All India Services (Discipline and Appeal) Rules, 1969, cites repeated violations of the All India Services (Conduct) Rules, 1968, and raises concerns over national security and administrative accountability.

Sunil Kumar, a 1993-batch IPS officer, has been accused of deviating from approved travel plans and visiting foreign countries without authorization on several occasions. According to the government order, the officer undertook unauthorized trips to the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Sweden, the United States, and the United Kingdom, often in violation of the terms of leave sanctioned by the government.

The government order details specific instances of violations, including a February 2024 trip where Sunil Kumar was granted permission to visit Georgia but instead traveled to the UAE. Similarly, in December 2022, he was permitted to visit Georgia but again diverted to the UAE. In January 2020, he was allowed to visit the U.S. but traveled to the U.K. instead. Additionally, he visited Sweden from September 2 to 11, 2023, and the U.S. from February 1 to 28, 2023, without prior permission. He also made an unauthorized trip to the UAE from October 2 to 8, 2021.

The government emphasized that strict adherence to procedural requirements for foreign travel is essential for IPS officers to ensure administrative accountability, maintain chain of command awareness, and address potential security concerns. Unauthorized foreign travel by an officer with access to sensitive operational information and intelligence reports poses a serious risk to national security.

The suspension order states that Sunil Kumar’s actions demonstrate "wilful disregard for established practices, gross negligence, indiscipline, and grave misconduct." The government has initiated disciplinary proceedings against him for repeated violations of service rules.

During the suspension period, Sunil Kumar’s headquarters will be Vijayawada, and he is barred from leaving the city without prior government permission. He will be paid a subsistence allowance as per Rule 4 of the All India Services (Discipline and Appeal) Rules, 1969.



