AP Govt Steps Up Measures After Outbreak of Bird Flu in Annamayya Dt

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Minister Kinjarapu Atchannaidu on Monday said the state government was acting with utmost alertness and had deployed Rapid Response Teams to contain cases of avian influenza (bird flu) reported in the area.

Deaths of country chickens were reported from parts of Chittoor and Annamayya districts, prompting the Animal Husbandry Department to send samples to the Bhopal-based National Institute of High Security Animal Diseases (NIHSAD) for testing.