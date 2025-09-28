AP Govt Spends Rs 1,003 Cr on Free Heart Treatments in 15 Months

Vijayawada: The Andhra Pradesh government has spent a staggering Rs 1,003 crore on free treatment for heart patients over the past 15 months through the NTR Health Service Trust, Health Minister Satya Kumar Yadav said on Sunday. Ahead of World Heart Day on Monday, the minister highlighted the coalition government’s focus on strengthening public healthcare, improving hospital infrastructure, and raising awareness for early detection of cardiac issues.

Since the coalition assumed office, 1.41 lakh cardiac patients have received free treatment worth Rs 996 crore through the NTR Trust. Stents were provided to 45,986 patients, bypass surgeries were performed on 9,880 individuals, and 3,074 underwent valve replacements. Cardiac care accounted for the largest share—17.91 per cent—of the trust’s total expenditure of Rs 5,562 crore spent on 19.6 lakh patients since June 2024.

“Cancer treatment followed, with 69,926 patients receiving therapy worth Rs 965.48 crore, while orthopaedic care for 2,04,108 patients cost Rs 641.89 crore. The ‘Golden Hour’ initiative saved 3,402 heart attack victims, with life-saving Tenecteplase injections worth Rs 7 crore administered free within the critical first hour. This facility is now available in 238 hospitals, including primary health centres, through a telemedicine model,” the minister said.

He added that the government has partnered with 161 private and corporate hospitals, along with 26 government hospitals, to provide cardiac care under the trust, extending the scheme to AIIMS Mangalagiri and Srikakulam Multi-Speciality Hospital. Patient numbers in government hospitals increased from 13,921 in 2023–24 to 17,500 in 2024–25.

On preventive care, surveys are being conducted to identify non-communicable diseases such as hypertension, diabetes, and cancers (oral, breast, cervical). Identified patients are receiving treatment and guidance on lifestyle changes to reduce health risks. “The coalition government under Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu will not compromise on healthcare for the poor,” Yadav emphasised.