AP govt signs pact with Microsot to train youth in AI skills

Education minister Nara Lokesh said that the Andhra Pradesh government signed a pact with tech giant Microsoft to enhance AI skills among youth.

In one year, around 2 lakh youth would be given training in AI and latest technologies.

Microsoft would train the youth in such a manner that they would be able to secure jobs across the globe. The training would be given in 50 engineering colleges located in rural areas and 500 professors.

Over 10,000 students would be trained in AI and cloud computing, 30,000 students of 30 ITIs in Digital Productivity, he said.