AP: New SPs for 14 Districts
Seven officers get fresh postings, seven transferred to new districts; 12 SPs to continue in present positions
Amaravati: The Andhra Pradesh government has appointed new Superintendents of Police (SPs) for 14 districts as part of a major reshuffle. While seven officers have been given fresh postings as SPs, another seven have been transferred from their current districts. The existing SPs will continue in 12 districts.
The appointment of officers are as follows
BR Ambedkar Konaseema – Rahul Meena
Bapatla – Umamaheshwar
Nellore – Ajitha Vejendla
Tirupati – Subbarayudu
Annamayya – Dheeraj Kunugili
Kadapa – Nachiket
Nandyal – Sunil Sheran
Vizianagaram – A.R. Damodar
Krishna – Vidyasagar Naidu
Guntur – Vakul Jindal
Palnadu – D. Krishna Rao
Prakasam – Harshavardhan Raju
Chittoor – Tushar Dudi
Sri Sathya Sai – Satish Kumar
( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
