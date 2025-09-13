 Top
AP: New SPs for 14 Districts

Andhra Pradesh
DC Correspondent
13 Sept 2025 4:32 PM IST

Seven officers get fresh postings, seven transferred to new districts; 12 SPs to continue in present positions

Andhra Pradesh Government

Amaravati: The Andhra Pradesh government has appointed new Superintendents of Police (SPs) for 14 districts as part of a major reshuffle. While seven officers have been given fresh postings as SPs, another seven have been transferred from their current districts. The existing SPs will continue in 12 districts.

The appointment of officers are as follows

BR Ambedkar Konaseema – Rahul Meena

Bapatla – Umamaheshwar

Nellore – Ajitha Vejendla

Tirupati – Subbarayudu

Annamayya – Dheeraj Kunugili

Kadapa – Nachiket

Nandyal – Sunil Sheran

Vizianagaram – A.R. Damodar

Krishna – Vidyasagar Naidu

Guntur – Vakul Jindal

Palnadu – D. Krishna Rao

Prakasam – Harshavardhan Raju

Chittoor – Tushar Dudi

Sri Sathya Sai – Satish Kumar

