AP Govt partners with Rapido to Accelerate Women’s Financial Independence

MEPMA, under the state’s Municipal Administration & Urban Development (MA & UD) Department, has been actively working to improve the lives of women through skill-building and financial empowerment. By partnering with Rapido, MEPMA is taking another important step toward helping women gain financial independence by integrating them into the mobility workforce.

At the heart of this collaboration is Rapido’s Pink Mobility initiative, which is focused on creating a safe, inclusive, and financially viable transport solution “by women, for women”. Beyond transportation, the program empowers women through job creation, skill development, and financial literacy, enabling them to play an active role in shaping their futures. Through this partnership, 1,000 women captains across Vijayawada, Visakhapatnam, Nellore, Guntur, Kurnool, Tirupati, Kakinada, and Rajahmundry will get access to job opportunities, along with an EMI subsidy of INR 1,000 per month for a year to help them acquire electric vehicles.

Commending the initiative Hon’ble Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, Shri N. Chandrababu Naidu remarked "We are deeply committed to supporting self-reliant women micro-entrepreneurs across Andhra Pradesh and are pleased to facilitate financial assistance for vehicle procurement. Rapido's commitment in supporting SHGs with their EMIs and creating job opportunities in the mobility space represents a significant step towards a women-centric transport solution. This partnership will bolster the state's ongoing efforts to empower women and encourage fiscal independence."

Welcoming the partnership N. Tej Bharath, I.A.S., MEPMA, said "At MEPMA, our focus is on improving quality of life and creating an environment for inclusive growth for all. Through our partnership with Rapido, we aim to further empower SHG women with job opportunities, skill training, and financial literacy, providing them with a platform to succeed and grow."

Aravind Sanka, Co-founder and CEO of Rapido, expressed his gratitude to MEPMA and The Government of Andhra Pradesh on the venture saying “At Rapido, we believe mobility is more than just movement—it’s a gateway to economic empowerment. This International Women’s Day, we are proud to partner with MEPMA to support SHG women, equipping them with the skills and opportunities to thrive in the micro-mobility sector. This isn’t just a collaboration; but a commitment to turning mobility into a force for financial independence. By creating safer, more inclusive transport solutions, we’re not just serving communities—we’re uplifting them, driving towards a more equitable and empowered future for all. Our vision is to scale pink mobility in tier-3 and tier-4 cities of Andhra Pradesh.”

Beyond offering employment, the program is designed to help these women build long-term careers in mobility by providing them with skill training, financial literacy programs, and a platform to earn with confidence.

To make the transition smoother for SHG women, Rapido is offering:

· Soft-skill and digital literacy training to help them navigate the platform with ease.

· Zero platform fees to provide financial relief as they get started.

· Free helmets and t-shirts to ensure safety and professional visibility.

Rapido, in collaboration with MEPMA, aims to onboard 1000 captains including 760 bike captains and 240 auto captains across Andhra Pradesh.

With the support of the government of Andhra Pradesh and the MEPMA, this collaboration is set to transform how women engage with mobility, offering jobs, independence, dignity, and a pathway to financial security.