AP Govt Orders Free Distribution of Essential Commodities in Montha Cyclone-Hit Areas

Andhra Pradesh
29 Oct 2025 11:28 AM IST

Relief supplies to be provided to affected families and fishermen under Cyclone Montha relief operations

Visakhapatnam: High waves lash the shore amid Cyclone Montha, in Visakhapatnam, Tuesday, Oct. 28, 2025. (PTI Photo)

Amaravati: The Andhra Pradesh government has issued orders for the distribution of essential commodities to people affected by Cyclone Montha. The relief materials will be provided free of cost to affected families and fishermen in cyclone-hit areas.

As per the government directive, each affected family will receive 25 kg of rice, while fishermen families will get 50 kg. Additionally, every family will be provided with 1 kg of red gram (toor dal), 1 litre of cooking oil, 1 kg each of onions, potatoes, and sugar.
The Civil Supplies Commissioner has been instructed to immediately initiate the supply of rice, red gram, oil, and sugar, while the Marketing Commissioner has been assigned the responsibility of ensuring the supply of onions, potatoes, and other vegetables to the affected regions.
( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
