AP Govt Invites Ideas for Future Use of Rushikonda Palace

Visakhapatnam: The Andhra Pradesh tourism authority, in a notification, has sought public opinion on how best to utilise the Rushikonda Palace in Visakhapatnam for tourism purposes and invited domestic and international hospitality agencies to participate in a consultation meeting to be held in Vijayawada on October 17.

The notification stated that citizens are invited to submit suggestions and proposals for the optimal use of the buildings and adjoining nine acres of land. Submissions may include ideas related to tourism promotion, public–private partnerships, eco-tourism, hospitality ventures, cultural centres, or mixed-use models. Interested individuals have been asked to email their suggestions to rushikonda@aptdc.in within seven days from the date of publication of the notice.

The notification also invited leading national and international hospitality groups to share concept notes or expressions of interest (EOIs) and participate in the consultation meeting at the AP Tourism building in Vijayawada on October 17.

Explaining the current status, the notification mentioned that the buildings are non-operational and the government is currently spending Rs 25 lakh per month towards maintenance costs.

The total built-up area is 13,542 square metres, comprising four G+1 structures — Vijayanagara Block (three units), Gajapathi Block (one unit), Kalinga Block (one unit), and Vengi Block (two units). The complex includes facilities such as luxury suites, banquet halls, restaurants, a spa, a gym, conference halls, lounges, and staff accommodation.

The notice added that eight parties have expressed interest and five detailed project reports (DPRs) have already been received.

It may be recalled that Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, during his first visit to the Rushikonda Palace in November last year, criticised former Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy for constructing an extravagant structure and announced his intention to initiate a public debate on the future of the Rs 450-crore mansion built on Rushikonda Hill.