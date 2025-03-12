 Top
AP Govt Introduces New School Uniform Design

Andhra Pradesh
DC Correspondent
12 March 2025 10:27 AM IST

Vijayawada: The Andhra Pradesh state government has unveiled a new uniform design for schoolchildren.

Sharing pictures of the new school uniform, Education Minister N. Lokesh stated on X, "Students in Andhra Pradesh will now wear new uniforms free from party colours, leader's images, and government branding. Our focus remains on providing quality education and ensuring a brighter future for every child."


