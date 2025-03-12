AP Govt Introduces New School Uniform Design
The Andhra Pradesh state government has unveiled a new uniform design for schoolchildren.
Sharing pictures of the new school uniform, Education Minister N. Lokesh stated on X, "Students in Andhra Pradesh will now wear new uniforms free from party colours, leader's images, and government branding. Our focus remains on providing quality education and ensuring a brighter future for every child."
( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
