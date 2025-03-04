AP govt increases upper age limit for state job applicants
The revised age limits will apply to all recruitments starting in September this year.
Amaravati: The Andhra Pradesh government has announced an increase in the upper age limit for state government job applicants, aiming to benefit unemployed youth.
For non-uniformed positions, the age limit has been raised from 34 to 42 years, while for uniformed services, it has been extended by two years.
Official orders have been issued, and the revised age limits will apply to all recruitments starting in September this year.
