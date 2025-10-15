VIJAYAWADA: In line with the Supreme Court directives on safeguarding the mental health of students, the Andhra Pradesh government has set up a high-level committee to frame rules for registration of private coaching centres, norms for protecting students and redressing grievances.

The Higher Education department has issued G.O. 209 following the apex court’s July 25, 2025 judgment in Sukdeb Saha vs. the State of Andhra Pradesh & Others case. The SC had directed all states to notify rules within two months.

The committee will be chaired by the Secretary (Higher Education) and include heads of key education departments, the Director of Medical Education, a clinical psychologist, a psychiatrist, a Women and Child Welfare representative, an NGO expert on mental health, and a distinguished university professor.

The nodal officer for the National Task Force on Mental Health will be the member-secretary.

The committee will draft comprehensive regulations putting in place mental health safeguards in coaching institutions. It will submit its recommendations within a fortnight.