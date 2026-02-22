AP Govt Extends Suspension of IPS Officer P.V. Sunil Kumar Till June 30 or Completion of Criminal Proceedings

Amaravati: The Government of Andhra Pradesh has extended the suspension of senior IPS officer P. V. Sunil Kumar (RR:1993) until June 30, 2026 — the date of his superannuation — or until the completion of ongoing criminal proceedings, whichever is earlier.



The orders were issued through G.O.Rt.No.464 dated February 22, 2026, by the General Administration (SC.D) Department following recommendations of the Review Committee constituted under the All India Services (Discipline and Appeal) Rules, 1969.

Sunil Kumar was initially placed under suspension on March 2, 2025, under Rule 3(1) of the AIS (D&A) Rules over allegations of undertaking multiple foreign visits without prior government permission and deviation from approved travel plans. The suspension was subsequently confirmed by the Ministry of Home Affairs.



The officer is also facing criminal and departmental proceedings. The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has been permitted under Section 17A of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988, to conduct a regular inquiry into allegations that Agrigold relief funds were misused during his tenure as CID chief. The enquiry is reportedly ongoing, with 24 witnesses examined and over 100 documents collected so far.



In addition, a criminal case (Cr.No.187/2024) registered at Nagarampalem Police Station in Guntur district pertains to allegations of custodial torture involving a sitting MLA and Deputy Speaker. The investigation officer has informed that examination of key accused and additional witnesses is still pending.



The Review Committee observed that revoking the suspension at this stage could potentially enable the officer to influence witnesses or interfere with the ongoing investigation, given his senior rank in the Indian Police Service.



Apart from criminal proceedings, disciplinary action has also been initiated against him over alleged adverse comments against the government on social media platform ‘X’. A regular departmental inquiry is underway, and the inquiry report is awaited.



Citing Rule 3(3) of the AIS (D&A) Rules, 1969, the government concluded that continuation of suspension is warranted as the charges are connected with his official position and involve serious allegations.



The Director General of Police, Andhra Pradesh, has been directed to take further necessary action in the matter.

