AP govt eases building permission process

Vijayawada:Municipal administration and urban development minister P. Narayana said that the state government has announced a significant development for builders. He explained that moving forward, buildings that are up to 18 meters in height or five stories tall can obtain construction permits through self-certification, without the need for approval from town planning officials.

He further explained that, however, building owners must submit proper documentation in the presence of registered local town planners, engineers, or architects to provide the necessary self-certification (affidavit).

The minister said that although the government issued a GO last month introducing a new process for construction permits, technical issues caused delays. This new approach aims to expedite the issuance of building permits. Minister Narayana stated that the necessary software for granting permissions through self-certification has been made available on the APDPMS portal.

Minister Narayana added that this new system will benefit approved layouts, village layouts, circulation plans, and the reconstruction of buildings constructed before 1985.