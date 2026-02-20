 Top
AP Govt. Denies Link Between Heritage and Indapur Dairy in TTD Ghee Supply

Andhra Pradesh
20 Feb 2026 12:04 AM IST

Opposition raises issue over TTD laddu supply; adjournment motion disallowed

Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu. (File Image)

Vijayawada: The Andhra Pradesh government has on Thursday made it clear that the Heritage Foods owned by Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu’s family is in no way linked to Indapur Dairy supplying ghee to Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) for making laddu prasadam.

The matter figured in the AP Legislative Council when the Opposition YSRC members sought to move an adjournment motion, seeking a discussion on the link between Heritage and Indapur Dairy in supplying ghee to TTD, as also TTD laddu prasadam. But Council chairman Koyye Moshenu Raju disallowed the adjournment motion.

( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
