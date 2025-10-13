AP Govt Constitutes SIT to Probe Spurious Liquor Manufacture Cases

Amaravati: The Andhra Pradesh government has constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to further probe the cases registered in FIR No. 98/2025 of Mulakalacheruvu Prohibition & Excise Station and FIR No. 171/2025 of Bhavanipuram Prohibition & Excise Station.

The SIT will investigate matters related to the illegal manufacture, supply, and distribution of spurious liquor and other connected offences.

According to G.O. Rt. No. 1872, issued by the General Administration (SC.D) Department, the SIT will be headed by Sri G.V.G. Ashok Kumar, IGP, Eluru Range, with Sri Rahul Dev Sharma, Director of Enforcement (Prohibition & Excise), Sri K. Chakravarthi, Superintendent of Police–III, CID, and Smt. Malika Garg, SP, Technical Services, as members.

The SIT will function under the supervision of the Commissioner of Prohibition & Excise, Vijayawada, and may co-opt other experienced officers as needed. It has been empowered to seek assistance and information from any government department for the purpose of investigation.

The team will also handle related cases under the A.P. Excise Act, BNSS, and other special laws, and will submit fortnightly progress reports to the government through the Commissioner of Prohibition & Excise.