AP Govt Constitutes SIT to Probe Group-I 2018 Recruitment Irregularities

Amaravati: Acting on the directions of the High Court of Andhra Pradesh, the State government has constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe alleged irregularities in the recruitment of Group-I posts under Notification No.27/2018 issued by the Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC).

The orders follow the writ petition and related batch matters on February 11, 2026. While disposing of I.A. Nos. 5 and 6 of 2025 in WA No.274 of 2024 filed by Polipalli Srikar and others, the High Court directed the State Government to either constitute a Special Investigation Team or reconstitute the existing SIT to conduct a detailed probe.

The court further ordered that the SIT be headed by an officer not below the rank of Additional Director General of Police (ADGP). It also directed the Advocate General to furnish details of the SIT within three days to the Registrar (Judicial) for impleadment, and instructed the Registrar (Judicial) to implead the SIT as Party Respondent No.30 in W.A. No.258 of 2024.

In compliance with the court’s directives, the government has appointed Dr. Ravi Shankar Ayyannar as head of the SIT and K. ChakravarthiSuperintendent of Police, CID (EOW) as a member.

The SIT has been empowered to co-opt officers from any department of the Government of Andhra Pradesh for the purpose of investigation. Concerned departments have been directed to depute officers to assist the SIT for the duration required.

The probe will focus on examining alleged irregularities in the Group-I recruitment process conducted by APPSC under the 2018 notification and shall submit the report on or before March 16, as per the order.