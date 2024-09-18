AP Govt Committed to BC Empowerment: Minister Savita

Vijayawada:Minister for BC and EBC welfare S. Savita said empowerment of the downtrodden and backward classes (BCs) is the goal of the N. Chandrababu Naidu government and the BC communities are the backbone of the TDP in Andhra Pradesh. She participated in the Viswakarma Jayanti celebrations held at the BC Bhavan at Gollapudi in Vijayawada, on Tuesday.

Speaking on the occasion, Savita said Viswakarma is revered as the world’s first architect and craftsman. She further stated that the TD-led state government recognised Viswakarma Jayanti as a state festival and issued a government order. “N.T. Rama Rao founded the TDP for the development of the BCs, and continuing his legacy, Chandrababu Naidu, between 2014 and 2019, implemented numerous welfare schemes and initiatives for the social, financial and political empowerment of the BCs,” Savita explained.



She also announced that the NDA alliance government would implement all the schemes stopped by the previous YSRC government for the BC communities and allocate funds for strengthening the BC Corporation in the state. The BC welfare minister further stated that the glory of the BC communities has been restored with the TDP coming back to power in the state. “The government has initiated measures for the development of the BCs. Subsidy loans would be provided to BC youth to become self-employed,” the minister added. BC Welfare Department secretary Pola Bhaskar and Viswakarma Corporation JMDs Tanujarani and G. Uma Devi were also present at the event.

