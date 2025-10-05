AP Govt Committed to Address PHC Doctors’ Demands: Minister

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh health minister Satya Kumar Yadav said that the government is determined to resolve the demands of Primary Health Centre doctors.

The Andhra Pradesh Primary Health Centre Doctors Association (APPHCDA) has suspended their duties of outpatient services from October 3 as their issues such as lack of promotions, allowances, increments, pending service-related and other demands are not addressed.

They demanded a uniform 15 percent in-service quota across all specialties for the next three years, ensuring fairness for Primary Health Centre (PHC) doctors pursuing postgraduate courses.

The minister assured that acceptable demands would be brought to the notice of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and suitable decisions would be taken after due discussion.

"The government is positively committed to address in-service quota for medical post graduates and service-related demands with empathy. I will discuss the matter with the chief minister," said Yadav in a press release issued late on Saturday night.

He observed that the PHC doctors have been protesting since September 28, 'staying away from hospitals' and pressing for continuation of 15 percent in-service quota for post graduates in all medical specialties till the 2029-30 academic year, along with time-bound promotions, notional increments and other financial benefits.

Officials informed Yadav that an expert committee looking into the PG in-service quota found 100 assistant professor posts in teaching hospitals and three under the Secondary Health Directorate available for the 2025-26 academic year.

Accordingly, the quota should apply to only 103 posts this year, but the government approved 190 seats under the in-service quota considering doctors' association requests, they noted.

They further informed the minister that according to estimates, 327 doctors will complete their PG courses and return to service by November this year, followed by 450 in November 2026 and 312 in November 2027. Vacancies were being filled regularly under the zero-vacancy policy, leaving no unfilled posts at present, they added.