AP Govt Clears TTD’s Nocturnal House Project in SV Zoo Park

Tirupati: The Nocturnal House at Sri Venkateswara Zoological Park in Tirupati is set to be completed, with the final phase of construction progressing after securing financial backing from the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD). The state government has approved TTD's proposal to fund and execute the project, as the zoo is located on government land.

Spanning nearly three hectares, the facility will house civet cats, owls, bats, jungle cats, and other nocturnal species. The zoo currently has over nine such species and is exploring partnerships with other zoological parks to introduce more. A specialised lighting system will be installed to reverse the day-night cycle, allowing visitors to observe these animals in a setting that mimics their natural habitat.

A zoo official stated that 18 enclosures have already been built using earlier TTD allocations, while the latest funds will be used for lighting, elevations, and finishing works.

TTD has long been involved in civet conservation, as its secretion is an essential component of the Abhisheka Seva for Lord Venkateswara. Historically, temple priests reared civets at home, but due to challenges in upkeep, they were moved to the SV Goshala in Tirupati. With their population declining and captive breeding restricted, conservation efforts shifted to the zoo.

The TTD Trust Board had earlier sanctioned Rs 4.3 crore for the Nocturnal House in different phases. However, multiple tender calls for finishing works failed to attract bidders. After seven unsuccessful attempts, HPR Construction, Chennai, won the contract in the eighth bid with a final Rs 1.97 crore proposal (excluding GST).

Since TTD funds are primarily for religious and charitable purposes, the trust sought specific government approval to use them for this project. With the state government now ratifying the proposal, TTD can proceed with funding and executing the project.

