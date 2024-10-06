AP Govt cancels randomisation of rice mills

Kakinada: Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Konaseema district joint collector T. Nishanthi announced that the state government has canceled the randomization of rice mills to alleviate hurdles faced by farmers in selling their paddy. During a meeting with Civil Supplies officials on Saturday, she stated that farmers can now transport their paddy to any rice mill of their choice. The department will provide gunny bags and transport facilities for this purpose. If farmers wish to take their paddy to the rice mills or Rythu Seva Kendras, the government will cover the transport charges. Nishanthi instructed officials to deploy village revenue officers and assistants at cluster points to minimize delays in transportation, loading, and unloading. She emphasized the need for sufficient workers to unload paddy from vehicles. Control rooms will be established at mandal, divisional, and district levels to facilitate smooth paddy transactions. She also instructed technical assistants to avoid creating obstacles during moisture content calculations and mandated that GPS devices be installed in transport vehicles.





Paddy purchasing is set to commence on November 1, and officials are tasked with inspecting all weighbridges. Nishanthi clarified that moisture content is permitted up to 17 percent, with deductions for higher levels: one kilo for 18 percent, two kilos for 19 percent, three kilos for 20 percent, four kilos for 21 percent, and five kilos for 22 percent or above.



