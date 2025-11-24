AP Govt Approves Rs 27 Cr to Restore Rainwater Outlets of Bhogapuram Airport

Amaravati: The Andhra Pradesh government on Monday approved Rs 27 crore for the immediate restoration of four rainwater outlets of the under construction Bhogapuram International Airport.

The Managing Director of Andhra Pradesh Airports Development Corporation Ltd (APADCL) proposed to the state government that four outlets or outfall canals, OT1, OT2, OT4 and OT5, require immediate restoration, involving improvements and desilting.

"Government, after careful examination hereby agreed to meet the...expenditure requirement for an amount of Rs 2,700 lakh (Rs 27 crore) for immediate restoration of four critical outfall canals... of International Airport of Bhogapuram in Vizianagaram district," a Government Order (GO) issued by Special Chief Secretary MT Krishna Babu said.

The GO states that the funds are being allotted from the Rs 1,000-crore loan sanctioned by the Housing and Urban Development Corporation Ltd (HUDCO) while the outfall canals restoration work will be taken up by the Water Resources Department.

As per the GO, the master plan for the development of the airport must consider the overall site sustainability, which also encompasses providing rain water harvesting of at least 50 percent of all stormwater runoff generated onsite.

This water may be used to recharge the aquifer or for irrigation whereas all the outlets points of the airport release runoff into irrigation canals existing outside the airport's boundaries, which require immediate restoration to ensure proper discharge of flood water and prevention of water stagnation, said the GO.

Earlier, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu said that Bhogapuram Airport will be inaugurated in August 2026.