AP Govt Announces Dussehra Holidays for Schools from Sept 22 to Oct 2

Amaravati: The Andhra Pradesh government has announced Dussehra holidays for all schools across the state from September 22 to October 2, 2025.

Human Resources Development Minister Nara Lokesh confirmed the decision in a post on social media on Thursday. He said that teachers had appealed through TDLP graduates’ MLCs, requesting the government to declare holidays from September 22.

Following discussions with education department officials, the government has decided to grant holidays from September 22 to October 2 for the Dussehra festival.

A representation submitted to the minister highlighted the need for early declaration of holidays, which the government has now approved.