AP Govt Announces 50% Interest Waiver on Property Tax Arrears

Amaravati: The Municipal Administration and Urban Development Department has issued orders granting a one-time waiver of 50% interest on accumulated property tax arrears for the financial year 2025–26.

As per G.O. Ms. No. 58, the scheme will be applicable in all municipalities and municipal corporations across the state. The decision aims to improve revenue collections of Urban Local Bodies (ULBs), settle long-pending dues, and provide relief to taxpayers.

The government clarified that the waiver will be applicable only if taxpayers clear 100% of the principal tax amount along with the remaining 50% interest in a lump sum. The scheme will remain in force till March 31, 2026, and will not be extended further.

Officials also stated that no refund will be provided for interest already paid, though adjustments may be allowed against future dues as per existing norms.

The government has directed authorities to strengthen tax administration and improve compliance to prevent recurrence of such waivers.