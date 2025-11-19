AP Govt Allows CID To Attach Chevireddy’s Properties In Liquor Case

TIRUPATI: The NDA coalition government has authorised AP’s Crime Investigation Department (CID) to seek attachment of properties belonging to former MLA and YSRC leader Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy and his family. The government took this decision based on the report of Special Investigation Team (SIT) that probed the alleged irregularities in the liquor policy implemented between 2019 and 2024.

Principal secretary (Home) Kumar Vishwajeet issued an order in this regard. This order mentions that the SIT has provided evidence of large-scale financial violations in the Excise administration. Order for Supply had been manually issued to favour select liquor brands, resulting in price hikes. The probe found instances of commissions and kickbacks benefitting a group of individuals and business firms. The report disclosed that a portion of this money got later diverted into real estate investments, mainly around Tirupati.

Based on these findings, the state government approved the proposal to attach assets registered in the names of Bhaskar Reddy (A-38), his sons Chevireddy Mohith Reddy (A-39) and Chevireddy Harshith Reddy, as well as properties linked to companies operated by the family. These include Kalyana Venkateswara Swamy Infra Pvt. Ltd. (KVS Infra) and CMR Infra Pvt. Ltd. Properties in the name of Bhaskar Reddy’s wife Ch. Lakshmi Kanthamma, who served as managing director of KVS Infra, have been included in the order.

The SIT report stated that the family accumulated assets using commissions and illegal financial transactions arising from liquor business approvals. Investigators found that the identified properties registered as having a value of ₹8.85 crore have actually a market value of ₹63.72 crore. The difference of more than ₹54.8 crore indicates that large portions of payments had been made in cash and not recorded in the formal banking channels. Vendor statements, property valuations and witness depositions have been cited as evidence.

The report pointed to alleged misuse of political influence in land transactions. One example involved the purchase of 263.28 acres at Vendodu through KVS Infra and its sale to Aurobindo Pharma. Investigators stated that the company converted about ₹13.3 crore of unaccounted money into legitimate income by inflating prices and reinvesting the proceeds in other lands.

The properties proposed for attachment are located in Tirupati, Chittoor and Nellore districts. They include 47.12 acre at Olluru in Thottambedu mandal, 13.5 acres at Vadamalapeta, and multiple plots in Tirupati Rural, including a high-value land at Tiruchanur.

In this regard, the state government has authorised Additional SP, CID, who is also the SIT investigation officer, to move the Special Court for SPE and ACB cases in Vijayawada. The order issued by the Home secretary has asked the Director General of Police to take further action.