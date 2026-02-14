AP Presents In Legislative Council ₹53,752 Crore Budget For Agriculture

Vijayawada: AP government has committed itself to adopting modern “Farmer Agri-Technology” to transform agriculture into a profitable and high-income generating sector in Andhra Pradesh.

On behalf of the state government, revenue minister Anagani Satya Prasad presented in the AP Legislative Council on Saturday the Agriculture and Allied Sectors Budget with a proposed total outlay of ₹53,752.12 crore for 2026-27.

As per the Budget documents, the state government is committed to achieve the goals of Swarna Andhra 2047. Towards this, it has come up with 10 principles, with Farmer Agri-Tech being one of them. Accordingly, the government will leverage modern technologies, such as artificial intelligence, internet of things, drones, robotics, satellite-based systems, and deep technology to ensure that agriculture becomes a profitable sector.

The document pointed out that Andhra Pradesh’s State Gross Domestic Product stands at ₹17,62,357 crore (2025–26), to which agriculture sector has contributed ₹5,39,454 crore amounting to a 33.20 per cent share. This is as against India’s agriculture and allied sectors growth share of 0.80 per cent.

Under the Annadata Sukhibhava-PM Kisan scheme, AP has proposed ₹6,600 crore for farmers during 2026–27.

An amount of ₹1,123.86 crore has been proposed for the Horticulture department, with the state ranking first in the country, contributing a 15.6 per cent share to India’s fruit production. AP is also in the top position in production of oil palm, papaya, lemon, cocoa, tomato and coconut crops. It has secured second place in chilli production.

The budget document emphasised that West Godavari district is being developed as a Cocoa Hub with establishment of a Cocoa City.

The government proposed ₹523.525 crore for Fisheries department in the budget. It pointed out that AP ranked first in the country by contributing 29 per cent of India’s fish production and 34 per cent of marine sea food exports valued at ₹21,246 crore. It also contributed 75 per cent of India’s shrimp production.

The Budget has proposed ₹515.39 crore for Agriculture Marketing department, ₹504.11 crore for the Horticulture University, ₹163.01 crore for AP Fisheries University, ₹13,722 crore for power subsidy, ₹500 crore for VB-G RAM G, and ₹14,276.89 crore for Water Resourc