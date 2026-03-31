AP Governor Visits Tirumala Accompanied by Family

Tirupati: Andhra Pradesh Governor S Abdul Nazeer on Tuesday visited Sri Venkateswara temple here, accompanied by family members.The temple priests accorded him a traditional welcome and temple honours, said a Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) press release.

"Governor of Andhra Pradesh S Abdul Nazeer visited Tirumala on Tuesday and had darshan of Sri Venkateswara Swamy along with his family members," said the press release. Following the darshan, vedic scholars offered Vedasirvachanam to the Governor at Ranganayakula Mandapam. TTD officials presented him with Theertha Prasadams and a portrait of Sri Venkateswara, the press release added.