AP Governor Launches ‘Swasth Nari Sashakt Parivar Abhiyan’ in Vijayawada
Statewide health drive to run till Oct 2 as part of Gandhi Jayanti events
Vijayawada: Andhra Pradesh Governor S. Abdul Nazeer has launched the Swasth Nari Sashakt Parivar Abhiyan at a programme held at Thummalapalli Kalakshetram here on Wednesday.
The central government initiative will be organised across the state up to October 2 to mark Gandhi Jayanti celebrations.
Earlier, the Governor visited the model healthcare kiosks set up at the venue and interacted with medical professionals and patients.
( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
