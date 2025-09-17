AP Governor Launches ‘Swasth Nari Sashakt Parivar Abhiyan’ in Vijayawada

Vijayawada: Andhra Pradesh Governor S. Abdul Nazeer has launched the Swasth Nari Sashakt Parivar Abhiyan at a programme held at Thummalapalli Kalakshetram here on Wednesday.

The central government initiative will be organised across the state up to October 2 to mark Gandhi Jayanti celebrations.

Earlier, the Governor visited the model healthcare kiosks set up at the venue and interacted with medical professionals and patients.