AP Governor Extends Ugadi Greetings, Calls for Prosperity and Resilience

Vijayawada:Governor Justice S. Abdul Nazeer on Wednesday greeted the people across the state and Telugu communities worldwide on the eve of ‘Sri Parabhava nama Samvatsara Ugadi’ celebrations.

In a message from Lok Bhavan, the Governor said, “I extend my heartiest greetings to the people of Andhra Pradesh and the Telugus living all over the world. Ugadi is a festival of joy and I hope the New Year brings prosperity and a bright future for all.”



He noted that Ugadi Pachhadi, with its mix of flavours, symbolised life’s varied experiences and encouraged the people to remain prepared and balanced.

Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, in a message, described Ugadi as a reflection of the Telugu identity, values and collective consciousness. He said the festival represented a blend of joy and sorrow, gain and loss, mirroring life’s realities. “Ugadi Pachadi, with its six tastes, teaches acceptance of life in its entirety,” he said.

Naidu greeted the Telugu communities worldwide, urging them to stay connected to their roots.



Deputy Chief Minister K. Pawan Kalyan said, “Ugadi marks the beginning of the lunar calendar and is observed with traditional fervour.” He emphasised the scientific and cultural significance of the festival and said Ugadi Pachadi reflected the spectrum of human emotions, conveying resilience and balance.



Describing Ugadi as a celebration of unity and cultural pride, Kalyan called upon the people to welcome the New Year with hope and positivity.

