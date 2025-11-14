AP Governor Extends Children’s Day Greetings

Vijayawada: Andhra Pradesh Governor S. Abdul Nazeer on Thursday extended warm greetings to children across the state on the eve of Children’s Day, observed on November 14 to mark the birth anniversary of India’s first Prime Minister, Bharat Ratna Jawaharlal Nehru.

In a statement issued from Raj Bhavan, the Governor said Nehru’s affection for children was well known and that he believed they were the nation’s true strength and future. He added that the responsibility lies with children, as future citizens, to safeguard the nation and build a brighter tomorrow.

Court extends Jogi Ramesh’s remand in spurious liquor case to 25 Nov

Vijayawada: An excise court on Thursday extended the judicial remand of former minister Jogi Ramesh, the main accused Addepalli Janardhanan Rao, and others in the spurious liquor case until November 25.

The accused, currently lodged in Nellore jail, were produced before the court virtually, following which the judge extended their remand.

The court also scheduled hearings on the petitions seeking police custody for November 17 and on their bail pleas for November 20.