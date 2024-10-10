 Top
Andhra Pradesh
DC Correspondent
10 Oct 2024 6:18 PM GMT
AP Governor Expresses Profound Grief Over the Passing of Ratan Tata
Andhra Pradesh state Governor S. Abdul Nazeer. (Image: Facebook)

Vijayawada: Andhra Pradesh state Governor S. Abdul Nazeer has expressed deep sorrow over the passing of Ratan Tata, one of India's most illustrious and respected businessmen, who passed away in a Mumbai hospital on Wednesday.

In a statement from Raj Bhavan on Thursday, the Governor remarked that Ratan Tata was renowned not only for his significant contributions to the business world but also for his philanthropy.

The Governor extended his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family members.

